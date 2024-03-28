Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Notable ex-students from Bathurst high schools: The Scots School

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 28 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the Western Advocate, we're looking back at some iconic and notable ex-students from Bathurst high schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.