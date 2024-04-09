Man likened to teen after making excuses for stealing a socket set

A MAN has been likened to a teenager after he put a list of excuses to the court instead of accepting responsibility for his actions.
Brendan Leer, 37, of Park Street, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 27, 2024 to a charge of larceny.
Documents tendered to the court state Leer went to Total Tools in Bathurst with a woman around 3.30pm on July 10, 2023.
After spending half an hour in the store, Leer and the woman left.
An employee who had asked the pair if they needed help reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Leer stealing a $150 socket set by hiding it in his jumper.
The employee showed his manager but it was not until October 31 that the theft was reported to police.
Recognising Leer on the CCTV footage, officers went to his home on December 24 and asked about the incident.
Leer told police he couldn't remember because it was months ago, but then said it was him after seeing the footage.
THE court heard this was Leer's third charge in less than a year, which his Legal Aid solicitor attributed to his client's drug use and negative peers.
"He knew it was the wrong thing to do ... he was influenced," solicitor Keith Kuan said.
With Leer's lack of responsibility for his actions aired in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis likened him to a teen.
"It sounds like I'm hearing from a teenager," Ms Ellis said.
"I'm disappointed you haven't had a wake up call."
Leer was placed on a community correction order for 18 months, with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol.
He must also do 250 hours of unpaid community service work.
