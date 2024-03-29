Bathurst South students show off their handcrafted Easter hats

EGG-SELENT creations, egg-straordinary craftsmanship and egg-stravagant constructions - that was what the Bathurst South Public School Easter hat parade had on offer.
On Thursday, March 28, staff and students from the school put on their best dresses and shirts, all to show off their amazing artistic ability in the form of their Easter hats.
There were eggs, bunnies and chickens, and all colours of the rainbow adorned a range of different hat styles.
There were cowboy hats, bowler hats and even bucket hats, which were all transformed for the occasion.
To celebrate, parents, and family and friends attended the event, where they were able to witness their littlest loves parade around the playground in their egg-stra special attire.
Following the parade portion of the event, students participated in dance, where they were able to shake their bunny tails and show off their little paws.
The Western Advocate attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces of staff and students.
Check out the gallery of photos and the video from the school to see if there's anyone you recognise!
