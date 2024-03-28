Plumbers look like grand final material in Eglinton competition

SLUGGER Bullock's Plumbers are looking the goods and have now firmed into hot favourites to take out this year's Tablelands Builders Summer competition grand final after trouncing Team Carpenters 11 sets to one at Eglinton last Saturday.
Four of the Plumbers players - 'Slugger' Bullock, substitute Curtis James Booth, Brian Dwyer and Sarah Tree - won all of their four sets in stylish fashion and sent out a sound warning that their best tennis is yet to come.
Bullock turned back the clock winning his four sets in fine style 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.
Substitute Curtis James Booth was in cruise control as he let his racket do the talking, carving up his opponents 6-4, 6-2, 7-5, 7-6.
Brian Dwyer showed no mercy to his opponents as his 'fortune favours the brave' attitude was simply outstanding in his 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 sets wins.
Sarah Tree as she always does has that uncanny knack of frustrating her opponents with her thunderbolt forehand and crafty net skills.
Tree's 6-2, 6-3 6-4, 6-4 sets wins were quite impressive.
Stacey Markwick also dug deep in her 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 sets wins and played some really good consistent tennis.
Captain 'Slugger' Bullock of Team Plumbers believes his side's win was a great team effort.
"We hit our straps today and played as a team not as individuals which makes all the difference. If we make the grand final and can produce this style of tennis it's going to have to take a great side to beat us, and I can't see that happening," he said.
No match results were available for the second match.
Well folks, with two rounds to go before the grand final who will it be?
It's going to be a thrilling finish, so until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
