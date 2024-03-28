Fancy hats and free dress: Easter fun at Bathurst Public

AS THE Easter Bunny begins organising all the chocolate eggs to give to children around the world, Bathurst Public School was getting into the Easter spirit.
Staff and students at the local school were sporting fancy Easter hats on Thursday March 28, 2024, the final day before the Easter long weekend.
And to show off the incredible hat creations students were sporting, the school held a parade for friends and family to attend.
The kids were super excited as they walked around the undercover area, showing off their amazing hats for all to see.
From bunny ears to chickens, bird nests to hanging bunnies and eggs, the kids - with the help of their parents - went all out for the occasion.
It was a great start to the Easter long weekend for 2024, with the students really embracing the occasion.
Western Advocate representatives attended the parade and captured some of the students in their amazing hats.
