Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman goes to person's home and beats them after Christmas Eve crash

By Court Reporter
Updated April 9 2024 - 8:54am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEATING a woman as she lay on the ground has prompted a stern conversation for one woman with a magistrate, who said she turned people into victims.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.