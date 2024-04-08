Woman goes to person's home and beats them after Christmas Eve crash

BEATING a woman as she lay on the ground has prompted a stern conversation for one woman with a magistrate, who said she turned people into victims.
Tanya Simpson, 28, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 27, 2024 of two counts of common assault.
Court documents state Simpson was in a car accident with the victim about 10.30pm on December 24, 2023.
Around midnight on Christmas Day, Simpson went to a home in Bathurst with three others and demanded the victim leave the house.
Simpson punched the woman in the mouth before she punched her again in the head, leaving a lump.
Then, she grabbed the woman by her hair and pulled her to the ground, where she punched her for a third time.
A man was outside and heard the commotion, so he ran inside the home and found the victim lying on the floor.
Simpson then walked up to the man and punched him in the eye.
Police arrived about 1am and arrested Simpson.
She was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Simone Thackray described her client's actions as "poor" and explained she was drunk at the time.
"You have turned two people into your victims. Is that what you want as your achievement of the year?" Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"Instead of helping people, you've hurt them."
Simpson was placed on a community correction order for 18 months, with the condition she has no drugs or alcohol.
She was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
