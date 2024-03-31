Jenolan Caves rescue and mower catching alight keep emergency services busy

A 10-hour rescue at Jenolan Caves, and an elderly man burnt after his mower caught fire, have kept emergency services busy.
At around 4.30pm on Saturday, March 30, paramedics were called to an address on Gilmour Street, Kelso, when an elderly man's lawn mower caught fire.
The man, believed to be 80 years old, suffered burns to his arms and legs when the mower caught alight.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Bathurst Hospital for further treatment.
Only a few hours later, at around 7.20pm, emergency services were called to Jenolan Caves following reports a man had become stuck in the cave.
A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said special operations paramedics attended the scene and moved into the cave to assess the man, believed to be in his 30s, who was stuck.
There was also a woman following the man, who was subsequently unable to leave the cave until the man had been freed.
Paramedics provided both people with food and water while the rescue took place.
The man and the women were freed at around 4.45am on Sunday morning, March 31, and assessed further by paramedics.
A representative from Ambulance Media said both people were very stable and did not require going to hospital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.