Bittersweet obliterates opponents in one of most dominant Gold Tiara victories

THE winner was in her own race while her rivals were off racing in a different postcode.
It's the most succinct way to describe the emphatic nature of Bittersweet's Group 1 $150,000 Gold Tiara (1,730 metres) win at Bathurst Paceway on Saturday night.
With the Captaintreacherous filly sent out at incredibly short odds of $1.06 - almost unheard of in a Group 1 race - punters were expecting Bittersweet to wipe the rest of the field off the track.
Yet, the filly still impressed with the way in which she won so easily.
With around 600 metres to go trainer-driver Brad Hewitt asked race leader Bittersweet to lift the tempo and she duly obliged, claiming the victory by more than 20 metres over closest competitor Our Ultimate Jessy ($41, Cameron Hart).
It's the fourth win in as many starts for the promising mare.
The expectations on Bittersweet were already high leading up to the final but when she drew gate one those expectations shot up to a whole new level.
Owner Denise Thurston said it was a nervous build up to the big race.
"It's just a big relief. It's a pretty stressful week leading up to a Group 1 race like this, especially with her being such a short priced favourite. That comes with added pressure," she said.
"I think there's been a lot of expectations on her. She's been impressive all the way through. Barrier one suited us down to the ground, we were happy with that.
"I wasn't going to go to the draw because I could blame someone else if it didn't go well, but I'll have to thank the man who drew the one for me."
It's a first Group 1 success for owners Denise and Phil Thurston, from Forbes.
It's also an especially satisfying moment for the couple after the mixed emotions surrounding Bittersweet's birth.
"We lost her mother before she was born. Her dam, Gotta Go Jazzy Jet, developed hernias in the late stages of pregnancy with her first foal so the vets advised us not to let her carry another foal," Thurston said.
"We got an embryo taken from her and put into a recipient mare. We were down at the Melbourne yearling sales and got a call from the vet that Gotta Go Jazzy Jet was very sick, and despite their efforts they couldn't save her.
"She died about six months before Bittersweet was born, so that's where the name came from. She was my favourite girl and we really hoped we'd get a special filly to carry on that bloodline."
Hewitt, on the other hand, wasn't feeling the pressure in the lead up to the final.
He had all the confidence in the world that his filly was going to put on a show.
"To be honest, I was never too worried because I know how much of a professional she is," she said.
"She's just a beautiful filly to do anything with. I never had much doubt. After each start she just kept getting on better and better.
"She was a bit rough to get her first start, and then needed three to four weeks between that and her second start - and needed time in the paddock as well - but ever since then she keeps on improving.
"I've had horses for probably over 10 years now [with the Thurstons], especially some nice mares. I was lucky enough that they retained this girl and now I've got her in my stable."
