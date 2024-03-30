Can't catch me: Callaghan outfoxes his rivals to drive Fox Dan to Gold Crown win

WITH the inside draw and a speedy qualifying time there were big expectations on Fox Dan to get the job done in Saturday night's Group 1 $150,000 Gold Crown Final (1,730 metres) at Bathurst Paceway.
He lived up to those expectations by leading all the way in the 2024 edition of the juvenile classic, with the Clayton Tonkin-trained and Jack Callaghan-driven Art Major colt running his rivals into the ground.
Fox Dan had enough of a kick left in him to see off the lightning quick finish from My Ultimate Barney ($3.70, Cameron Hart) by 3.8 metres.
Tonkin also picked up third place in the race thanks to a big run down the sprint lane from Wazza ($41, Jack Trainor).
"I'm pretty pumped. It's a massive thrill," Gallagher said.
"This is a time-honoured race so to get my name on the list is pretty special.
"I didn't know too much about coming into this. He performed really well in the heat, he just had a tendency to hang, and the team did a massive job straightening him out."
The wife of winning owner Danny Zavitsanos, Joanna, said it was great to see a long-time goal for two great friends being fulfilled.
"We had Joanna win the Gold Tiara in 2020 but we weren't here because it was the COVID year," she said.
"This horse is actually our home-bred horse. We bred him out of Jodila, one of our mares, and is named after (owners) Paul Fox and Danny Zavitsanos.
"They've been friends for about 30 years. They used to go to Mooney Valley when they were younger and talked about owning horses."
They got a taste of what success on Gold Crown Carnival Finals night was like back in 2012, when Jodila claimed the Gold Tiara Consolation at the Bathurst Showground track.
Twelve years later, at a new venue, they've got the prize that every juvenile colt or gelding owner in the country wants.
"We've been chasing the Crown for many, many years. Danny has always had it on his radar ever since our first mare Jodila came along and won the consolation," Joanna said.
"We were never able to snag it until tonight. It's an amazing feeling.
"I have to thank our trainers (Tonkin Stewart Racing) and all the work that they've put in to bring the horses up. It's a big drive up from Victoria and it's a big effort coordinating that."
It was a busy time for the Zavitsanos couple during finals night.
Eureka Jo was inconvenienced on her way to an eighth placing in the Group 2 Gold Bracelet while War Dan Buddy came up less than two metre shy of a win in the Group 2 Gold Chalice, behind Minos.
The race got off to a rough start when Soho Fury ($41, Luke McCarthy) galloped out of gate four before the arms folded back, but since he didn't inconvenience any other horses the green light still flashed.
Fox Dan got away cleanly from the inside draw and, as expected, local hope Sweet On Lexy ($7, Bernie Hewitt) came across from the widest gate to sit alongside him.
On the turn for home it was clear that the early work from Sweet On Lexy to reach the death seat had taken a toll.
As Sweet On Lexy faded from the picture Soho The Real Deal ($81, Michael Stanley), who had followed the favourite the entire trip, trip gamely tried to stick with him as the sprint began.
My Ultimate Barney had peeled out from the one-out two-back position and began a huge sprint down the middle of the track but he had too much ground to make up.
Fox Dan crossed the line, with Callaghan saluting the crowd, in a winning mile rate of 1:54.7.
