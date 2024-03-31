Ojeda the 6 Hour master: Rising star defends his Bathurst crown

JAYDEN Ojeda's cool head under pressure saw him and co-driver Simon Hodges successfully defend their Bathurst 6 Hour crown on Sunday.
The pair, joined in this year's race by George Miedecke, celebrated a hard earned win in the Easter endurance event following an exciting 18-minute green flag session of racing to round out the event.
In the process Ojeda and Hodges became the first two-time winners of the event.
Full-time Supercars drivers Tom Randle (co-drivers Michael and Ben Kavich) and Will Davison (co-drivers Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey) rounded out the rest of the podium in a battle for second place that came down to the very last corner of the race.
Safety cars were a prominent feature of this year's 6 Hour race, as drama continually came the way of cars over the course of the day.
It only took one lap for trouble to strike one of the race's big names, when former winner Iain Sherrin was bumped off the track into the sand trap at Skyline.
Fans were treated to a great early battle between Supercars driver Will Davison and Thomas Randle at the head of the field inside the opening hour of the race.
The #92 entry of Michael and Ben Kavich and Randle had a big scare under safety car conditions when their car came to a stop but they were able to get their BMW going again.
Tyler Mecklem in the #9 Mustang had one of the biggest crashes of the day at the 90 minute mark when he made heavy contact with the wall at Sulman Park.
The defending champion #1 entry made a big tactical call in the opening half of the race by opting to complete all six of their compulsory pit stops inside the first three hours.
It was the #7 Class A2 Mustang of Ryder Quinn - teammate of Perthville's Grant Denyer - who led the race at the halfway mark.
However, the Class X entries would soon forge their way back to the front of the field and the cars who started one-through-five on the grid would occupy the top five spots with 90 minutes to go.
Just before the hour mark Davison passed Cameron Crick for the race lead, with Randle, Jayden Ojeda and Tyler Everingham in pursuit.
A great day for Quinn took an unfortunate turn at the hour mark when he crashed with just an hour to go while leading his class.
Everingham was all over the back of Randle in the battle for third place when his BMW stopped dead after turn two, forcing another safety car to be deployed.
Ojeda found the front with 28 minutes remaining when the Davison entry lost speed on Conrod Straight due to a false shift.
Moments later Dimitri Agathos' Subaru Impreza, running fifth overall at the time, started smoking and brought out another yellow flag - bringing Ojeda, Davison and Randle together for an exciting conclusion.
The shifting issue struck Davison at the exact same part of the circuit, allowing Randle to pass him into second place.
Ojeda survived a brief scare on the final lap when he lost time going up Mountain Straight before he powered to the finish line.
