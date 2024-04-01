Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

No major injuries after crash that closed one of two lanes of highway in Bathurst

Updated April 1 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE cars and five people were involved in a crash that closed a lane of the Great Western Highway in central Bathurst just before midday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.