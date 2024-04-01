No major injuries after crash that closed one of two lanes of highway in Bathurst

THREE cars and five people were involved in a crash that closed a lane of the Great Western Highway in central Bathurst just before midday.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said no ambulance transport was required after the crash, though paramedics attended.
Tow trucks, the police and NSW Fire and Rescue also attended the scene near the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
It forced the closure of one of two westbound lanes of the Great Western Highway.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a dual-cab ute.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene at about 11.40am on Monday, April 1.
It's set to be a challenging day on the Great Western Highway due to the end of the Easter long weekend.
The Transport Management Centre reported, just before midday, that eastbound traffic was heavy from Mount Victoria to Blackheath and Medlow Bath in the Blue Mountains.
