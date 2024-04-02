Revealed: the best players in this year's Woodbridge Cup premiership race

The leaves are changing colour, that morning chill is back and I can't be the only one googling '90s rugby league highlights' just to hear those dolcet Ray Warren tones, surely?
That's right: the footy is back.
And the 2024 Woodbridge Cup is the first winter sporting competition to kick a ball in anger this weekend.
The Central Western Daily is taking a look at the 25 best players set to lace up a boot in this year's premiership, at both the men's and women's level.
From Tuesday through to Saturday morning we'll reveal five players who could shape this year's premiership race.
Check out part one below:
There were a lot of takeaways from the Woodbridge Cup 10s and then there were the appetisers.
One such is who will be the most dangerous back in the competition and the battle between Magaya and Cowra Magpies' Jayden Williams is just one we are looking forward to.
Magaya is heading into his second season with CSU Mungoes and if given an inch he will take the full mile, almost impossible to stop once he stretches the legs.
Petrie didn't take home the man of the match award in the 2023 grand final but his individual try won Manildra back-to-back titles.
The Rhinos were leading 12-6 in the 62nd minute when the halfback spotted a gap in the defensive line and sprinted 40 metres, evading the covering defenders to cross near the posts.
His calmness and experience will be key if the red and whites are to pull off a hat-trick of premierships.
Fuller made headlines when the Central Western Daily revealed he made the switch from Orange United Warriors to Peak Hill.
After a decade playing first grade he returns to the club he made his debut with, this time as a leader and chief playmaker.
He looked raring to go at the 10s and with a Saturday night blockbuster against his old side in round one, the spotlight will be on him as he aims to steer the Roosters to silverware.
Hunt is no stranger to the Woodbridge Cup, having played for the Mungoes.
But he also has a year with Bathurst Panthers under his belt and it's why his signing is such a coup for Canowindra.
A backrower who can move like a back, Hunt is in the prime of his career and showed how key he will be to a Tigers premiership, being named man of the match in the 10s final.
There's something special brewing in Eugowra.
Both teams have a host of new players and Thornton has overseen some shrewd recruitment with some arrivals from Forbes and Parkes.
They flexed their muscles early by making the semi-finals of the Western Challenge.
Thornton herself is an experienced name in western NSW league tag and won premierships with the Geagles in 2015 and 2017.
