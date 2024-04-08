Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Piper has one of the rarest diseases, now her big sister is saving her life

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
April 9 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE most families spent their long weekend celebrating the arrival of the Easter bunny, Cody Palmer was preparing for two of her children to undergo life-changing surgery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.