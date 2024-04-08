Piper has one of the rarest diseases, now her big sister is saving her life

WHILE most families spent their long weekend celebrating the arrival of the Easter bunny, Cody Palmer was preparing for two of her children to undergo life-changing surgery.
Ms Palmer's middle daughter, Skyla Howarth, will be donating her bone marrow to her 10-year-old sister, Piper Howarth.
Piper suffers from Diamond Blackfan Anaemia - a rare blood disorder that only affects approximately 800 people worldwide.
It means that Piper's body doesn't create its own blood cells. She cannot carry oxygen from her lungs and deliver it throughout her body.
And, since her diagnosis at four years old, she has undergone countless operations, dozens of blood transfusions, and several extended stays at paediatric units in both Bathurst and Sydney.
Now, she is preparing for another. But, there is hope that this next stay might just be Piper's last.
And that's all thanks to her sister.
There was a 25 percent chance that her big sister Skyla would be a match for a bone marrow transplant, and luckily she was.
Prior to the operation, Piper has to undergo a high dosage of chemotherapy to kill her bone marrow, and ensure a higher likelihood that the donated marrow will properly take.
For Skyla, the procedure is relatively simple.
Skyla will be put under general anaesthetic, and a large needle will be used to extract her bone marrow, before it can be transplanted into her little sister. Then, she will require a course of iron tablets to replenish her supply.
Though the method might be simple, the meaning is quite the opposite. Skyla has the chance to save her sister's life - but she isn't one to brag.
"I just don't want to make a big deal out of it," Skyla said.
But for Ms Palmer, it most certainly is a big deal.
"We're so lucky to have a bone marrow donor," Ms Palmer said.
"I am really proud of her, but she won't let me be proud for her."
If the transplant is successful, Piper has a chance to finally live a normal life.
But, that's not before a long, complicated recovery.
Once the operation is complete and the bone marrow has been transplanted, she will have to remain in isolation for six weeks at the Sydney Children's Hospital, as her immune system will need time to completely rebuild.
Following the stay in hospital, Piper and Ms Palmer will have to stay in private accommodation in Sydney for two months, to ensure they are still in close proximity to the hospital for any follow-up appointments.
After this, Ms Palmer is hoping that the family can start to live a normal life.
Since Piper's diagnosis, she has had a central line insertion that runs from her jugular straight to her heart.
Because of this central line, Piper has to attend weekly appointments at the hospital for changes to her dressing, to ensure there is a limited chance of infection.
"The biggest issue has been that she has a central line, so we're not able to get it wet. So we haven't been able to go swimming, and we've got to wrap her up for showers," Ms Palmer said.
Piper has also had to undergo regular blood transfusions, to ensure that enough oxygen is able to travel through her body.
In between all of this, she has had operations including an endoscopy, and even a laparoscopy, to retrieve eggs from her ovaries, in case the chemotherapy deteriorates her chances of natural conception in the future.
But even with these eggs being retrieved, there is still a chance that they may not be viable.
The same goes for the bone marrow transplant.
"At any time in her life, just randomly, her body could reject the bone marrow," Ms Palmer said.
But there is hope that this time will never come, and Ms Palmer said that after the procedure, the family were all just looking forward to spending time together, preferably somewhere with cool sand and a warm beach.
To assist with the costs associated with their hospital stay, Ms Palmer has started a GoFundMe.
And since starting it on March 19, has already seen more than $10,000 donated towards the $15,000 goal.
Ms Palmer said she was so extremely thankful to all those who have donated to the cause, and all those who have supported Piper through the six years since she was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia.
She said she was especially thankful to the paediatric team at Bathurst Hospital for their consistent generosity and comfort during the more challenging times in their lives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.