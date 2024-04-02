Tiarna Jackson nails the art of breathing new life and preserving the past

GROWING up in Bathurst, surrounded by heritage buildings, Tiarna Jackson fell in love with the stories architecture can tell - the power of the pillars and the telling terraces.
And now, at only 26 years of age, Ms Jackson is bringing spaces to life and giving older ones a 'facelift' through her new business, In Archive Studio.
Going out on her own has been Ms Jackson's dream since she was 18, studying architecture at the University of Canberra.
After completing her degree, doing her masters, and gaining terrific hands-on experience in the industry, Ms Jackson took the leap and started In Archive Studio at the end of 2023.
And she couldn't be happier.
"It's essentially a design studio that focuses on building design, interior design and landscapes," she said.
"I don't have a physical spot yet, I would love to, that's my dream. But at the moment it's travelling to clients and site visits.
"And the beauty of working from home is I can do a lot of the things on my laptop and send it to the client."
Ms Jackson said she works with a lot of clients who are renovating, more so than building from scratch, and she loves the aspect of combining the old with the new.
Having a deep appreciation of the architecture seen in the heritage buildings around Bathurst, Ms Jackson said her favourite thing is rejuvenating an older space, all while maintaining the history it possesses.
And she attributes this love to growing up in Bathurst.
"I love the heritage side of things," she said.
"Most of my clients have been renovations instead of new builds, because it's just more affordable.
"And I love doing that, appreciating the old architecture but doing a slightly modern renovation onto it."
While Ms Jackson is a qualified building and interior designer, she is still working towards her final goal of receiving her architect registration.
But in the meantime, she will continue to service clients in the Central West region and help them achieve the perfect space.
Whether it's for work or leisure, Ms Jackson said she loves seeing an area come to life, or creating a space that reflects someone's personality.
Ms Jackson offers free consultations and encourages anyone interested in building or renovating, or even anyone a little curious with a few questions, to get in contact via her website or social media platforms.
