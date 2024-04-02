Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Tiarna Jackson nails the art of breathing new life and preserving the past

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 3 2024 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROWING up in Bathurst, surrounded by heritage buildings, Tiarna Jackson fell in love with the stories architecture can tell - the power of the pillars and the telling terraces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.