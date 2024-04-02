'I thought I was being scammed': Bathurst man's shock $100,000 lotto win

A BATHURST man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a lottery ticket on a whim.
The mystery man didn't suspect a thing, not even when he started getting calls and emails encouraging him to check his ticket.
"I immediately thought I was being scammed when I noticed I had a couple of missed calls, text messages and emails, but then I looked into it and I thought, hang on," he said.
He discovered he had won the first prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10844, which was drawn on Tuesday, April 2.
While he has played the lotto before, the winning ticket, which he purchased via The Lott's app, was not his usual buy.
"I've been playing lotto for quite some time, but I have never played this random jackpot before," he said.
"I decided to give it a go on a whim - now it's landed me $100,000!
"I've only ever really won $400 before, so this is overwhelming."
He hasn't decided how he will spend his winnings, but he could put the prize towards buying his own house, something he has long dreamed of having.
"I'm not too sure what I'll spend the prize on right now, but I've always thought if I was to win the lottery - depending on how much - I'd want to buy a house," he said.
"This would be a great help towards a house if that's the route I decide to go down."
