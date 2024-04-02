The heavens opened up yesterday and there's an even bigger fall on the way

THE heavens opened up on the second day of April and there's more rain on the way for Bathurst and the Central Tablelands.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, April 3, Bathurst recorded 13.6 millimetres of rain.
Of that total rain, a vast majority of it fell around the hours near midday on Tuesday, April 2.
The rain isn't finished just yet, in fact Friday is expected to bring a huge downpour.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there's a 100 per cent chance of rain on Friday, April 4.
Possible rainfall could be between 10-40mm and there could be a chance of a thunderstorm.
Sydney could be flogged by even more rain, with forecasts indicating up to 90mm is a real possibility.
There's also the possibility of a shower or two on Thursday and showers on Saturday, but it won't be anywhere near as much that's forecast to fall on Friday.
The Bathurst skies are expected to clear a bit by early next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.