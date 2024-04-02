Maybe we need to look more closely at this MRI machine good news story | Letter

A PAMPHLET put in my letter box for Paul Toole for the Bathurst electorate says he has delivered for Bathurst a new MRI machine at a cost of $5 million.
Great news story.
Unfortunately, when the Bathurst Hospital owns the machine, the hospital controls its operational use.
The MRI machine, I understand, is not being used to its full capacity - in particular, on weekends and public holidays.
Why isn't the machine working to its full capacity?
If it was Orange Hospital, I bet London to a brick it would be open.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.