Faces in the crowd at the beloved Bathurst Bike Show

FOR motorcycle enthusiasts, there was no better place to be on March 23, 2024 than the Bathurst Bike Show.
Hundreds of people converged in the city centre for the annual event, where they were able to see a range of different motorcycles in pristine condition.
While it was a drawcard for residents, there were others who travelled to Bathurst just for the event, some of them arriving in a convoy.
People could show off their bikes in the show for just a $20 entry fee, with more than 15 awards up for grabs.
Categories included Best Bike of the Show, Best Cruiser, and Best Trike or Sidecar.
In addition to some pretty impressive machinery, the bike show also offered trade stands, food and live music.
General admission to the bike show was free, encouraging plenty of people to stop by for a look at the bikes even if they don't own one themselves.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was there to capture the event.
Scroll through the gallery above to see who he spotted there.
