Robrahn flying the flag for Bathurst clubs on the national stage

CHASE Robrahn will be out to do Bathurst proud during the upcoming Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast.
The Bathurst Swimming Academy competitor will be the sole representative from either of the city's two major swim clubs when he takes part in the boys 14 years 50 metre butterfly.
He'll be part of a big field of 121 swimmers vying for top spot in his event.
To be near the fastest 100 people from across Australia in his event is something that excites Robrahn greatly, and he's keen to soak up the experience at Queensland.
"I qualified for that back on March 13 at Sydney Olympic Park at ISA," he said.
"I've always swum every stroke, and I actually thought that backstroke would end up being the one that I do the national time in because I was only a few milliseconds off qualifying for all of my backstroke swims.
"But I ended up getting the time for the butterfly instead. That caught me a bit by surprise."
It wasn't until the drive home from the ISA carnival in Sydney that Robrahn realised he'd booked himself the ticket to nationals.
Although he had his sights set on a backstroke swim or two on the Gold Coast he's now been honing in on butterfly in recent weeks.
"I've been focusing a little more on my butterfly at training now, since that's now my most important race," he said.
"I'm just keen to see how I'll go and where I can place. It's my first time going. I'm been swimming competitively for probably a year and a half now.
"After this I'll still be training as hard as I can to try and get some more national qualifying times for short course."
Robrahn was one of the original swimmers to link up with the Bathurst Swimming Academy in its early days.
He's thankful for the support he's received in getting himself to the top level of competition.
"The club's been great. I've been down training four times a week and I've made some great friends there," he said.
"I'd really like to thank my coach, my teammates and especially my mum, dad and grand parents for all their support for running me around to training and carnivals.
"If it wasn't for them I couldn't do what I do each week."
Robrahn's swim will be part of the Thursday morning program at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.
