Molong Marvel and key man resigns with Cup champions: Woodbridge's top 25

After launching with our first part of this year's top 25 player list ahead of the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season, it's time to check out part 2.
CHECK OUT PART 1 HERE: Revealed: the best players in this year's Woodbridge Cup premiership race
Here are five of the players set to light up the field this year.
This exciting 18-year old fullback showed his potential at the Woodbridge 10s, scoring seven tries as he switched between the youth and first grade sides.
With pace to burn, Williams will be a key attacking asset for the Magpies in 2024.
He won't be the reason Cowra does or doesn't win a premiership but at 18 years of age he doesn't need to take on a huge level of responsibility just yet.
A key re-signing for the champions.
Fogg has been a constant in the powerful Rhinos pack for a few seasons now and with the departure of the barnstorming Sia Nemani, Fogg's importance comes sharply into focus.
He will be ably supported but a fit Fogg is fabulous for fans of Manildra.
What do Cargo, Molong and Eugowra all have in common?
They have all signed new player-coaches after finishing in the Woodbridge Cup bottom three in 2023.
Ryder arrives following stints at Canowindra Tigers and Grenfell Goannas and takes on his first coaching gig at 24.
He told the Central Western Daily his leadership style would be leading from the front so expect to see a fit Ryder key to Cargo's top eight aspirations.
President-prop Ben Pettit takes on plenty of responsibility at King George Oval in 2024.
But it's his work in the engine room that will prove the most important in the Bears' foray into second division proves a success.
Now an experienced player, having played first grade in Group 10 before helping the Bears to the finals in the Western Reserve Grade title race last winter, Pettit's rolly-polly style of play could prove a hit in the Cup.
He'll have to lead from the front, and we're tipping him to do just that. He could score 20 tries this year.
What more can we say about Fulwood?
The Molong marvel dominated in 2023 and was a big reason the Bulls made it to the preliminary final.
Every time the opposition kicked downfield the dynamic fullback posed a threat with her uncanny knack of finding gaps in the defence.
Her life story is also pretty amazing, something she shared with CWD reporter Em Gobourg earlier this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.