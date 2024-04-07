'We're already up on last year': Pharmacist urging locals to get flu vax

FLU season is upon us earlier than ever according to Bathurst pharmacist Sam Forbutt, and he is encouraging everybody to get the jab as soon as possible.
Mr Forbutt, who is the owner of Forbutt's Pharmacy, said he has already seen an increase in influenza cases in the Bathurst region, with several people presenting at the chemist with flu-like symptoms.
"We're already well up on last year and obviously flu season generally wouldn't start until late May, June, in terms of getting an increase in flu cases, so we're a couple of months ahead of what we would normally be at," he said.
And, though there are a number of ways to combat the flu, he said the most important is by getting the influenza vaccine.
"It certainly is important for people to be taking all the precautions that they need this season, and a flu shot is one of them," he said.
"Normally we would say that the best time to have a flu shot is April ... just so that they're getting effectiveness for that flu vaccine over the winter season.
"But because it's started a little bit earlier, it's probably a good idea really within the next week or two to get in and get that done."
He said this was especially important for those who qualify under the National Immunisation Program.
This program provides free flu vaccines for children under five, pregnant women, First Nations peoples, people aged over 65, and the immunocompromised.
However, those who are eligible under this scheme are encouraged, to contact their local pharmacies before booking the jab, to ensure that there is supply of these government sanctioned vaccines.
Regardless of your immunity status, however, Mr Forbutt said getting the jab is something everybody should consider, even for those who have to pay.
For most people, the vaccine should cost around $20 to $30, but in the long run, it could save you hundreds if you were to come down with the flu, and be forced to take time off work.
"It's an important thing, not only for your health, but also the more people that get it done, the higher the herd immunity and the more that protects the most vulnerable people," he said.
Because, like COVID-19, flu variants are adapting every year, any previously acquired immunity will not be as effective, adding to the need for vaccinations.
And the best part is, that Forbutt's Pharmacy can offer COVID boosters and flu vaccines all in one appointment, which can be made online, over the phone, or via walk-ins.
And, for those who are a little scared of needles, Mr Forbutt assured that the flu vax is a relatively tame shot.
"With the right technique and the right needle, most people, if they're nice and relaxed, they won't feel it," he said.
