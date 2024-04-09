Rain made a magical day to get married for young lovers Aaron and Amy-Ann

NOT EVEN a rainy day could dampen the mood for these teenage sweethearts, when they tied the knot surrounded by their favourite people.
At only 17 and 18 years old, Amy-Ann Newson and Aaron Behan met through mutual friends in 2013.
It was fireworks from the beginning, with the couple hitting it off straight away.
To celebrate their four-year anniversary in 2017, the Oberon couple made the trip to Bathurst to enjoy a romantic dinner at Rydges.
And to Miss Newson's surprise, Mr Behan got down on one knee and asked the lovely young lady sitting opposite him for her hand in marriage.
Of course, Miss Newson's answer was a big yes! And she began preparing for the day she'd become Mrs Behan.
However, her magical day took a little longer to come around after COVID hit, and during the time of their engagement, the couple welcomed a beautiful little girl into the world - their daughter Mia.
Then 11 years after beginning their relationship, the day finally came, and the couple were married on a rainy November's day in 2023.
But despite the wet weather, nothing was going to dampen the mood, with the bride embracing the beauty the rain brought with it against the stunning backdrop of Waldara Farm in Oberon.
The rain made the day only more romantic, the clouds made the photos even more stunning, and nothing could take away from the fact that the young couple were about to become husband and wife.
Miss Newson was joined by her sister and maid of honour Holly, her sister-in-law Shannon and close friend Caitlin.
While Mr Behan had his brother and best man Greg by his side, along with best friends Brian and Tamz.
Once the formalities were over, and the couple were pronounced Mr and Mrs Behan, the newlyweds danced the night away with their nearest and dearest.
The couple will remain living in Oberon, with plans to renovate their home, grow their family and enjoy what the future brings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.