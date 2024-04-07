Western Advocate
Our History

Pub owner's son found he had a thirst for putting on performances | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated April 7 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 5:00pm
The cast of a 1907 melodrama tread the boards.
TODAY'S image shows a performance of a melodrama in the auditorium at the back of the School of Arts building in 1907. The show was produced by well-known Bathurstian Richard Kenna.

Melodramas, popular in the Victorian era, were sensational dramatic pieces with very exaggerated characters that appealed to the emotions of the audience. They combined exciting events that always had a villain.

