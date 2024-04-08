Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Iconic local siblings, Patti and Tim Miller present at the Bathurst Library

Updated April 8 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

REFLECTING on a life growing up on Wiradyuri land is what led siblings Tim and Patti Miller to lives in the creative industry. And now they will be sharing their connection to the land with Bathurst residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.