Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Macquarie River just outside Bathurst hits 3.95 metres, Bells Line of Road closed

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated April 6 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Macquarie River at the low level bridge in Bathurst at around 5pm on Saturday, April 6 as floodwaters work their way towards the city.
The Macquarie River at the low level bridge in Bathurst at around 5pm on Saturday, April 6 as floodwaters work their way towards the city.

6PM UPDATE:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.