Laurie's life dedicated to music, founder of Mitchell Conservatorium

HE WAS a Mitchell Conservatorium stalwart - the founder of the musical institution - and because of him local pianists, guitarists, singers, and more have all been able to see their talents soar.
Laurie Orchard spent his life dedicated to music and teaching, and helping others to achieve their artistic aspirations and dreams.
Born in Sydney on July 26, 1927, Mr Orchard always had a deep love of music, which was inspired and encouraged by his family.
As a young man he greatly enjoyed accompanying his father who played the cello.
Soon after leaving school, he completed his Sydney Conservatorium diploma as well as a diploma in teaching, before moving to Tamworth to teach in the music department at the local high school.
Mr Orchard travelled and taught at schools and colleges around NSW until his appointment as senior lecturer at Bathurst Teachers College in the mid 1960s.
He taught at the institution for around 20 years, and was part of its transition to the Mitchell College of Advanced Education.
While Mr Orchard retired from work at the college in 1987, he continued to dedicate his time to music in Bathurst for another 35 years, holding a number of different volunteer roles during this time.
It was only in December 2023, at the age of 96, when he stepped down from his final musical role as the pianist and conductor of the Laurieton Men's Shed Choir.
Despite having no children of his own, Mr Orchard was very passionate about educating the next generation, especially through music.
Wanting to establish an institution where kids could go to practise their musical skills and be taught by instrumental teachers became a passion project for Mr Orchard in the mid 1970s.
After much planning, effort and negotiation, he was able to secure a premises and dedicate it to music.
It was in the west wing of the Bathurst Courthouse where the Central Western Music Centre began.
Now known as Mitchell Conservatorium, the institution has been operating for more than 45 years, something Mr Orchard was very proud of.
Some of his past students have even gone on to become professional musicians and singers.
Mr Orchard did great things for music in Bathurst, simply due to his love and passion for the industry.
And, while he didn't expect anything in return, during his life he received numerous accolades for his contributions.
Some of these accolades included the performance hall in the courthouse being named after him, being acknowledged at the Bathurst Bicentennial celebration, and being included in the publication Talking with Bathurst's Living Treasures.
He was also awarded an OAM for service to music as an educator, and to the community, in 2022.
Not only did Mr Orchard's passion for music provide him with many great memories, it also led him to love.
It was in 1985, during auditions for the first opera performance staged in Bathurst by locals, where Mr Orchard met Penny, the lady who would become his wife.
It was her first ever singing audition, and the catalyst for a beautiful friendship that developed into love.
The couple got married in 1998 and enjoyed a wonderful 26 years together, before Mr Orchard's death.
In addition to his love of music, Mr Orchard also had a passion for transport.
He loved cycling, gliding, and above all, cars.
Back in the early 1950s, when teaching at Tamworth High School, Mr Orchard and some others started the Tamworth Sporting Car Club.
A few years later he joined the Blakehurst garage, which took him to Mount Panorama as part of the pit crew for Dicky Bland.
Little did he know at the time, that Bathurst would become his home for 60-odd years.
Mr Orchard had an amazing life, which came to an end on March 8, 2024, when he died peacefully at home under the excellent care of the Community Palliative Care service.
But, his legacy will continue to live on in Bathurst, as he bequeathed a sum of money to The Arundel Fund - a fund named in honour of Mr Orchard's grandfather, W. Arundel Orchard.
This fund was established in cooperation with the Mitchell Conservatorium - to ensure the musical talents of future generations can continue to flourish.
Community donations to this fund are also welcome and can be made by contacting the Conservatorium.
