Enjoy luxury small acreage living

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 12: 1 Samuel Way, The Lagoon:
Indulge in the ultimate expression of luxury living amidst the breathtaking landscapes of The Lagoon's 1 Samuel Way. Encompassing approximately nine acres of land, this distinguished property offers an unparalleled retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Listing agent David Nicoll said as you ascend the driveway, prepare to be swept away by the sheer beauty of the 360-degree views that greet you at every turn. "From the moment you step through the grand double doors, you'll be enveloped in an atmosphere of sophistication and elegance that flows through to every inch of this exceptional residence," he said.
Beyond the magnificent entryway lies a world of opulence and comfort, where soaring ceilings and expansive living spaces create an atmosphere of grandeur. You will be able to entertain with ease in the multiple entertaining areas, including a lavish built-in bar where you can sip cocktails while enjoying the company of loved ones against the backdrop of stunning sunsets.
Continuing on the grand scale, the home has two large main bedrooms, both with walk-in robes and luxurious ensuites and are just perfect for your guests or as a potential Air BNB opportunity if you wish. There are an additional two generously-sized bedrooms with built-in robes, as well as a dedicated study that can easily be converted into a fifth bedroom to suit your needs.
David said that the heart of the home was the chef's kitchen. "It's where culinary dreams come to life amidst top-of-the-line appliances, stone benchtops, and ample storage space," he said. "A Velux skylight floods the space with natural light, creating an inviting ambiance for cooking and entertaining alike."
Seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living, the outdoor entertaining area beckons with its built-in kitchen and sweeping views of the manicured gardens, The Lagoon, and beyond. Step outside and discover a world of leisure and recreation, from the full-sized tennis court with lights to the fully irrigated gardens complete with bore ensuring lush greenery year-round.
A 10kW solar system provides sustainable energy solutions, while a back-to-base security system offers peace of mind and security. Additional features include two extra-large water tanks, a large shed with power, and a double garage with workshop. With every detail meticulously curated for comfort and convenience, this property epitomises the essence of luxury small acreage living.
David said he was eager for people to arrange a private inspection allowing them to immerse themselves in the unmatched beauty and tranquility of this remarkable property.
