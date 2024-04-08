Woman arrested after cops allegedly find drugs, stun gun in Bathurst home

A WOMAN has been arrested after she was allegedly found with a number of drugs and a stun gun at her Bathurst home.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to the Chifley Police District went to a home in South Bathurst around 11.30am on April 8, 2024 to execute search warrants as part of investigations into the alleged drug supply in the Bathurst area.
Police claim to have found methamphetamine, heroin, GHB - gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid, a neurotransmitter and depressant - and an electronic stun device.
Police say a 37-year-old woman was arrested at the home and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
She remains in police custody and is helping officers with their inquiries into alleged drug supply.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.