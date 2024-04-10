The Country Royal has something to offer everyone

The Royal Bathurst Show will be hosting it's 155th event from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14 and it promises to be a weekend not to be missed. With last years' show heralded as the Coronation Show, tying in with the coronation of King Charles III, this year will see a return to the Show's agricultural roots with 2024 known as The Country Royal.
Close to 30,000 tickets were sold for the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show, and Executive Secretary Brett Kenworthy said despite the concerns about costs of living, they were hoping to match that mark. "People are doing it tough but it's events like their local Show that can brighten people's day because it's good to get out, see people, socialise, and enjoy time with friends and family.
"The Royal Bathurst Show is a great opportunity to do just that because there is so much value for money with plenty of free exhibits, performances, and entertainment," he said. "Whether you love the motorbike stunts and comedy acts, or prefer to watch live music or see some animals at the animal nursey or snake show, there really is plenty on offer."
Animals are always a massive drawcard and Andrew Melrose from Live Reptile Displays will be on hand to educate visitors with their snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodile. Traditional events will showcase the talents of our furry friends in the Yard Dog Trials and the Dog High Jump, while there is a wealth of horse events including Dressage and Show Jumping.
If you'd prefer to get up close and personal with some animals, you can also visit the Animal Nursery and see your favourite cuddly critters.
