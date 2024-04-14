Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

How these new lights will make a world of difference for Bathurst soccer players

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 14 2024 - 7:22pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been a long time coming and the new lights at Police Paddock are set to make the world of difference to Bathurst's soccer players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

More from sports
It was a 'crazy' debut for O'Neill, capped off by this thrilling finale
Mathew O'Neill attempts to break a tackle. Picture by Dominic Unwin
WATCH as the Blayney crowd was offering him some 'advice'.
Dominic Unwin

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.