How these new lights will make a world of difference for Bathurst soccer players

IT'S been a long time coming and the new lights at Police Paddock are set to make the world of difference to Bathurst's soccer players.
Two new light towers have been erected on the southern end of Police Paddock on Alpha Street, while all the other old towers have been retrofitted with new LED lighting.
These retrofitted lights use less bulbs, less energy and a more brighter than their predecessors, while the new towers will provide soccer players with 40 per cent more space for training.
Bathurst District Football (BDF), the governing body of soccer in the region, contributed $180,000 of its own money to the project, combing with a $125,000 grant from the NSW Government's Football Legacy Fund, which has seen $6.21 million go towards supporting the development of football infrastructure and programs.
BDF president Peter Scott said the new lights will provide a significant boost to the sport in Bathurst.
"This project means we will have a larger area for our teams to train in the winter months," he said.
"With the additional lighting, we will have an additional field for night games too.
"The current lights have had their lux rating upgraded too, which means the lights will be brighter but use less energy."
Scott said he was pleased with the contribution BDF made to the project.
"Everyone from our committee, clubs and players have helped play a part in generating this money," he said.
"We'd also like to thank Bathurst Regional Council for their ongoing support of football in Bathurst and Keith Whelan from the Grants Guy, who helped us apply for the grant from the Department of Sport."
The new lights have been supplied by Musco Lighting and installed by Bathurst-based Central West Electrical.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said it's great to see the project completed.
"This partnership with Bathurst District Football, to put in lights at Police Paddock, is really important," he said.
"It means for locals that there'll be better lighting and there's more availability, which means teams can actually train more during the night.
"There's greater coverage on the fields and we certainly know how important local sport is in our local community."
Mr Toole said he was pleased to see BDF contribute to the project.
"Bathurst District Football are made up of hard working volunteers," he said.
"They're always trying to improve the facilities and grow them.
"Soccer is one of the most popular sports that we have in the local area and it's important that we have facilities to be able to reflect that.
"That's why we see local, district and various carnivals all taking place. We should always been looking to enhance our facilities, to make sure that we're continuing to attract those events into the future."
