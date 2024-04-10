Tanya's got a story to tell about culture and connection | The arts

TANYA Stevens is a Gulgong-based Gundungurra artist whose bright paintings are now on show and for sale at the Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery at Hartley Historic Site.
"Our family on my mother's side is originally from Megalong Valley, Gundungurra tribe. My mother has Aboriginal on her side of the family and on my father's side I have Irish," Ms Stevens said.
"I have been painting since I was young, but only now have decided to put my work out. I really enjoy painting and expressing myself with all the colours you can see in my paintings. I can get quite colourful with my artwork."
Ms Stevens has returned to painting in earnest more recently, finding time to paint as her children get older.
"We are descendants of the Water Dragon people, Gundungurra, and I will be looking to incorporate my tribe's land [the Blue Mountains] into my paintings as much as I can. I feel a deep connection to the land when I get back to where our family are from and I want to share this with the world as much as possible. The Blue Mountains are truly magical," Ms Stevens said.
The Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery is open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday (closed for lunch 1-2pm) at the NPWS Building, 51 Old Great Western Highway, Hartley Historic Site.
The gallery is a partnership between Arts OutWest and NSW NPWS.
EXPRESSIONS of interest for Arts OutWest's VISION 20/50 an (im)possible festival close tomorrow, Thursday, April 11.
Calling Central West artists to imagine an artwork that could be made in the year 2050, that speaks to a radically aspirational vision for a possible future for our region.
Participants will have a weekend residency with a futurist and then create mock-ups of their ideas, working alongside photographers, videographers and designers.
Visit vision2050festival.com/
ARTS OutWest, the regional arts development organisation for the NSW Central West, announces its 50th anniversary dinner in Forbes on Saturday, June 1.
"Arts OutWest has played a pivotal role in nurturing artistic talent, promoting community engagement, and enhancing the cultural vitality on a regional level," Arts OutWest chair Margot Jolly said.
The regional program began in 1974 with Margaret Smith as the single field officer exploring the "possibilities of assisting the development of the arts in the region".
The Central West Regional Arts Committee was formed in 1980 and Arts OutWest became an independently incorporated not-for-profit association in 1983.
Today, Arts OutWest is one of 15 regional arts development organisations across the state, receiving funding from state, local and federal government and working with a wide range of partners to deliver support and run strategic arts projects in their region.
"We're looking forward to celebrating on June 1 with old friends and new, people who are part of the Arts OutWest story and people who make the Central West's communities and arts scenes tick," Ms Jolly said.
The evening promises cabaret style entertainment, an art exhibition and culinary delights by Eat Your Greens.
"We've had lots of people get in contact already, keen to share their memories or catch up with old connections," Ms Jolly said.
"We'd love to hear from people with long-ago connections and stories and encourage them to get in touch, via the Arts OutWest office or social media."
Tickets for the event are $110 per person and include a complimentary drink upon arrival.
Single tickets and tables of eight are available from Humanitix or via the artsoutwest.org.au website
Queer Screen Film Festival: Thursday, April 11 from 5.45pm-9pm at the Ponton Theatre on the CSU Campus (limited tickets, book ahead).
Alchemy - Chamber Series - Earth: Friday, April 12 at 6.30pm at Orange Regional Conservatorium.
Clay Gulgong: April 15-21. Get tickets here.
The Novel Project Writing Seminar With Graeme Simsion: Saturday, April 13 from 2pm-3.30pm at Orange City Library.
Bathurst Mardi Gras Pride 'n' Stride: Saturday, April 13 from 2pm-5pm at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Sculptures By The Bush: Friday, April 12 to Sunday, May 5. Hay bale art, farm art and scarecrows will be on display on various roads around Blayney.
And lots more gigs as listed at What's On.
THE calendar is filling up with lots of creative activities for kids over the school holidays.
See the full list or add your own upcoming event via What's On at the Arts OutWest website.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
