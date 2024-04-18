Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

What Jennings thought would be a 'quick and easy win' is almost impossible

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 19 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"A QUICK and easy win would be to retrofit the radio tower at Brock's Skyline to become a 'SkyBar' that served food and drink from sunrise to sunset."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.