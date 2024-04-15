Man grabbed victim by throat, put knee through wall, took to car with baseball bat

A MAN has been told by a magistrate that you are not allowed to "treat a woman, a human as you did" after what police said was a night of abuse that included a threat to kill and physical assault.
Zachariah Potter, 30, of Gibsone Drive, Kelso, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on April 8, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to:
Police documents before the court said Potter was drinking at a home in Eglinton during the night of December 8, 2023 when he asked the victim in the matter for money so he could place a bet.
Shortly after, he began to verbally abuse the victim and smash beer bottles in the kitchen, shattering glass all over the tiles.
Police said Potter then grabbed the victim's wrists and pulled them backwards, saying: "I'll break your wrists, c--t."
He grabbed the victim by the throat and began to press for five seconds, leaving a scratch and red mark.
"I"ll f---ing kill you," he said, according to police.
After Potter put his knee through a wall, the victim secretly messaged a person at about 11.20pm and said she was scared, before removing the message in fear that Potter would see it.
At around 1am, two people went to the home and helped the victim leave.
The group went to Bathurst Police Station to make a report about the incident when one of the witnesses got a notification on their phone with CCTV footage of Potter smashing the victim's car with a baseball bat, according to police.
He was arrested at the Eglinton home at around 3.30am.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station, police said Potter admitted to damaging the car and home, but denied threatening to kill the victim.
Police said Potter told them that he had received some bad news about his health and decided to start drinking.
POLICE prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier told the court that jail time had to be considered for Potter because "it was not a spontaneous lapse in judgement".
"There's a real need for deterrence with these matters," Sergeant Ferrier said.
Potter's solicitor Phillip Beazley said his client had a "real wake-up call" after spending 53 days behind bars due to the matter.
"He's determined to never appear back before this court again," Mr Beazley said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described the details of the case as "distributing" and said Potter acted "sub-par for how a man should".
"Just because you got some news about your health doesn't allow you to treat a woman, a human as you did. It is against the law," Ms Ellis said.
Potter was placed on an intensive correction order for 18 months, with the condition he has no alcohol or drugs not prescribed by a doctor.
He must also do 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
