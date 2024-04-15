Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man grabbed victim by throat, put knee through wall, took to car with baseball bat

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
Updated April 16 2024 - 10:11am, first published 8:00am
A MAN has been told by a magistrate that you are not allowed to "treat a woman, a human as you did" after what police said was a night of abuse that included a threat to kill and physical assault.

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

