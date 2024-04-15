'Enhances the appeal of Bathurst': New life, new look for Panorama Avenue landmark

"WE successfully brought an old building back to life."
That's how Hines Constructions summarises the eight-month project to rebuild and renovate a landmark Bathurst office that has been standing proudly on Panorama Avenue for decades.
When the then-Forestry Commission opened its Bathurst building back in 1963, it was an occasion worthy of an eight-page feature in the Western Advocate and a visit by the Minister for Agriculture.
Fast forward 60 years and Forestry Corporation is marking the end of the project to turn the building into a larger, more modern office space.
"As one of the state's key softwood locations in NSW, Bathurst has shared a long and prosperous history with Forestry Corporation over the decades," Forestry Corporation regional manager Jason Molkentin said.
"Forestry Corporation chose to inherit some of the character and charm of the original building into the new construction and the decision to rebuild enabled us to save expenditure on a total demolition, cutting down on the amount of waste produced from the old building.
"A key consideration with the project was hiring a local building company and using as many local suppliers and contractors as possible on the rebuild to ensure the return on investment to the local economy."
That local building company was Hines Constructions, whose major recent Bathurst projects include the Westpoint Shopping Centre extension and restoration work at Bathurst Showground.
"We were particularly excited to be awarded the responsibility to rejuvenate and transform the Forestry building, which is situated in our home town of Bathurst," Hines Constructions' managing director David Hines said.
"It's always very rewarding to be involved in local projects, particularly the ones with historical significance. Working with [North Sydney interior designer] Insight Projects and the Forestry Corporation was a great experience.
"With enthusiasm and a collaborative approach by all parties, we successfully brought an old building back to life, improved its functionality and created a beautiful space for the staff.
"It's a building that is aesthetically pleasing and one that enhances the appeal of Bathurst."
According to Forestry Corporation, the office area had several internal alterations and upgrades over the years, but largely the overall footprint had remained unchanged.
Mr Molkentin said the new office is around 40 per cent larger than the original building and offers a modern office space for 46 staff members.
"The challenge for our local architects Derek Moses and the team from Havenhand Mather was to create a modern workplace while maintaining the distinctive facade of the former building; maintaining this historical connection was important to staff," he said.
"We were also very keen to feature timber in the new office and our architect and design teams have been able to achieve this by using timber in both aesthetic and structural application.
"It was also pleasing to use products sourced from customers which Forestry Corporation supplies with its renewable log products."
Forestry Corporation said it temporarily leased an office space in Bathurst and staff worked from home and local depots while the rebuild was underway.
Given Bathurst's weather extremes between summer and winter, Forestry Corporation says insulation has been greatly improved in the new building.
The building also has enhanced energy efficiency, modern componentry as well as solar panels generating power for the site.
A purpose-designed fire room has also been installed where Forestry Corporation's fire specialists will oversee bushfire and hazard reduction operations in state forests across the Central West.
