You can have a house in Bathurst with a tennis court and putt-putt course

THE Bathurst property market has proved that you don't have to leave the region to secure something truly spectacular and unique.
Have you ever wanted a house with a full-sized tennis court? It's possible.
How about something ultra modern disguised as a classic brick bungalow? You can find it hiding in plain sight.
Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton has stepped inside many homes in his 20-year real estate career, but some of the ones currently on the market rank among the best.
They are not only excellent properties, but are perfect examples of the breadth of what you can find in the top tier of the Bathurst market.
"It shows a massive versatility in what sort of home you can have," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
Find out more about his top three properties up for sale right now.
"This is probably one of the best, if not the best, suburban homes we've had to offer on the market."
Everything was about entertaining and lifestyle when the owners built this home in 2010, and with children who loved playing tennis, adding in a full-size court was a no-brainer.
The court was strategically placed at the front of the block, ensuring no part of the land goes to waste and maximising the views across Bathurst.
"To have a house that's been so meticulously designed to capitalise on an outlook is pretty hard to come across," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
And that view, given it includes the Kelso floodplain, will never be built out.
It can be enjoyed from the home's enormous open-plan living area, or the sprawling entertaining area, which includes a luxurious swim spa.
If you look carefully, you'll also spy a miniature putt-putt golf course.
The property has only just hit the market and is expected to generate a lot of interest, particularly from people downsizing from an acreage or someone relocating from Sydney.
"Or it could just be simply someone who's admired it for a long time and now has got the opportunity to purchase it," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
The home is able to be viewed by appointment.
The exterior of this home on the fringe of the Bathurst central business district (CBD) gives little away about the ultra modern features awaiting inside.
"It's all but a knockdown-rebuild Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"It has been architecturally designed, extended, renovated; they've thought of everything."
When he says "everything", that includes high ceilings, large skylights, a second storey master suite, and underfloor heating in the bathrooms.
There are five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room, and off-street parking for two vehicles.
All of this is located across from the Adventure Playground, which means no new neighbours popping up, and the best seats in the house for the New Year's Eve fireworks.
The property is on the market for $1,895,000, with open homes being scheduled for those who want to see this impressive place for themselves.
If you want to feel like you're on holiday all year round, look no further than this five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Blue Ridge Estate.
"It's an acre, but it feels bigger than an acre," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"They've designed the home to wrap around the corner, and put a lot of extras in there, including double glazed windows throughout, and it's got 2.7-metre high ceilings.
"But the real sell-factor for it is the resort backyard."
The headliner is the 12-metre solar heated pool, which is overlooked by two covered entertaining areas, and surrounded by gardens.
There is also a 240 square metre shed, which is bigger than most houses, and there is garaging available across the property for 10 vehicles.
The property is available to view by appointment.
