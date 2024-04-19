Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

You can have a house in Bathurst with a tennis court and putt-putt course

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 20 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst property market has proved that you don't have to leave the region to secure something truly spectacular and unique.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.