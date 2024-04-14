'Put the cuffs on me now': Police say drink-driver made a candid admission

"I'll save you the time. Put the cuffs on me now."
That's what police say Patrick Clarke told them after he was stopped for a random breath test in Bentinck Street earlier this year.
Clarke, of Boyd Street, Kelso, appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in Bathurst Local Court on April 3, charged with mid-range PCA, second-plus offence.
Clarke recorded 0.117 after being arrested by police on January 4, 2024.
His solicitor, Shane Cunningham, told the court his client had mental health issues which, "regrettably, he tried to deal with through the use of alcohol".
The court heard Clarke, now 24, was 23 at the time he was pulled over by police.
Mr Cunningham said that on the day in question, Clarke, who works in construction, consumed drinks at a licensed premises, before visiting a friend later that evening.
"As the facts set out, he was absolutely candid with the police when he was stopped," Mr Cunningham said, before adding his client had a strong need for a licence.
"He has a Certificate III in trade, and is employed locally, travelling throughout the Central West as far away as Dubbo and all places in between," Mr Cunningham said in his submissions.
The court heard Clarke also plays rugby union in the winter, again travelling all over the Central West.
"He drives his mum to church on a weekend," Mr Cunningham said.
Noting it was Clarke's second relevant offence, Mr Cunningham said the charge was "a wake-up call" for his client and had given him a realisation he needs assistance with his mental health.
Mr Cunningham asked the court to impose the minimum disqualification with the provision of 206B of the Road Transport Act to apply.
Police documents handed to the court said Clarke was pulled over by police at about 10.45pm.
Police said they saw the accused driving through the intersection of Bentinck and Howick streets, activated their warning lights and began to follow the vehicle, before it slowed, turned into Russell Street and parked.
The court heard the accused exited the vehicle and said to police: "I'll save you the time. Put the cuffs on me now."
Police said they asked Clarke about his intention in that statement and he said: "I have been drinking tonight."
Police said they activated their body-warn video and the accused submitted to a roadside breath test and returned a positive result.
He was detained, taken to Bathurst Police Station and given a breath analysis, which returned 0.117.
Clarke's licence was immediately suspended.
In sentencing Clarke, Her Honour told him the message was simple.
"You must learn now. You do one or the other. You can drink or you can drive."
Clarke was convicted, fined $1500 and disqualified for six months, with an interlock order for 24 months, with section 206B of the Road Transport Act to apply.
Ms Ellis warned Clarke not to drive during the period of disqualification.
