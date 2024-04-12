Check out the Scots students working hard in the Da Vinci Decathlon

SCOTS All Saints College welcomed students from right across the Central West for the 23rd running of the Da Vinci Decathlon.
Forty teams competed for bragging rights over April 8 to 10, in the academic competition that's designed to challenge and stimulate the minds of the students.
Participants ranged from Years 5 to 10, with the 40 teams competing all putting on their thinking caps to come out on top.
Head of senior school at Scots All Saints, Justin Adams, said the school was very excited to be hosting the event again.
"The Da Vinci Decathlon is an action-packed event, with students competing in teams, working together to meet a series of challenges and devising some incredibly creative solutions," he said.
The event tests students on a range of disciplines, including engineering, maths, code breaking, art and poetry, science, English, ideation, creative producers, cartography and legacy.
The theme for 2024 was 'Technology and Innovation', with the winning teams progressing from regional, to state, to national, then international competitions.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event and captured some of the students working hard to solve the problems.
