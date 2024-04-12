Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Check out the Scots students working hard in the Da Vinci Decathlon

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated April 12 2024 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCOTS All Saints College welcomed students from right across the Central West for the 23rd running of the Da Vinci Decathlon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.