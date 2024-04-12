Why Bathurst's fuel prices jumped 25 cents per litre in one week

BATHURST motorists are now paying some of the highest fuel prices in the state following a 25-cent spike at the bowser in just one week.
As of April 10, 2024, the average price of unleaded in Bathurst was 214.3 cents per litre, while the average for diesel was 201 cents per litre.
While Bathurst prices are high, NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said other parts of the state are likely to see their prices climb, too.
"This year, Bathurst has seen highly competitive prices for regular unleaded fuel, with prices often below the Sydney average," she said.
"Last week Bathurst saw a sharp increase of more than 25 cents per litre. There has since been a small decrease in the average price of regular unleaded fuel in the last week in Bathurst, and prices may continue to fall slightly.
"While Bathurst is currently among the most expensive locations for regular unleaded fuel in NSW, we are expecting to see prices rise in other areas of NSW as wholesale prices remain high."
The high wholesale prices, which affect what people are charged at the bowser, are being influenced by factors beyond Australia's shores.
"Some of the global factors influencing fuel prices are ongoing global conflict, constrained global supply by OPEC+, and growing US inventory levels," Ms Usman said.
With prices expected to remain high as the school holidays get under way, she encouraged people to be strategic about where they fill up if they are travelling.
"If you do need to fill up, jump on the My NRMA app to find your best local price, or check the price along your route if you're travelling these school holidays," she said.
