Northey shines at Bathurst Golf Club to take home monthly medal

Dick Northey was the recipient of the B grade Monthly Medal and also the April 'cock of the course' after a fine score of 68 nett secured him the silverware. Visitor Matt Holmes (69) and Alby Davis (70) rounded out the minors while the scratch went to Clint Lamb with a stellar 85 off the stick.
A grade was a fierce battle as John Young and assistant professional James Hundy locked horns after both players registered 69 nett, in the end Young was victorious on a count-back.Young gun Rory Elphick was third on 71 nett as the scratch went to Jayden Every with 78.
Terry Lewis was back in the C grade winners circle courtesy of 73 nett to hold off James Johnson (74) and Leo Evans (75), the visiting Neal Edwards was the scratch winner on 95.
Jo Jackson had a nice 76 nett to salute in the women's section.
The onslaught of recent visitors continued during Thursday's A grade stableford event, this time it was Lachlan Barnsley who compiled a brilliant 44pts to street the field by 7 strokes over Stuart Brown and David Lilly, 3 over par saw Steve McDonald win the scratch.
Geoff Marshall exercised surgeon like precision on his way to 40pts and the B grade spoils, Gary Miles and Garry Giddings both shot 37pts to gain a seat on the podium. 18 solid points was enough for Kenny Welch to win the scratch.
Chris Burke was all class firing 34pts to win by a shot over Dee Locke and Jane Williams.
Marshall and James Johnson proved a formidable combo in the 2BBB after a tidy 45pts gave them a single shot margin over Alex Thompson and Greg Murray. The scratched tucked safely away with Steve McDonald and Bob Cassidy (34).
Mackenzie Smith and James 'dragon' Chapple were inseparable on Sunday thanks to 41pts apiece, in the end Smith got the judges nod on a countback, Jamie Moore (39) was third.
