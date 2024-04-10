Western Advocate
Northey shines at Bathurst Golf Club to take home monthly medal

By Bathurst Golf Club
Updated April 11 2024 - 10:58am, first published 9:30am
Dick Northey was the recipient of the B grade Monthly Medal and also the April 'cock of the course' after a fine score of 68 nett secured him the silverware. Visitor Matt Holmes (69) and Alby Davis (70) rounded out the minors while the scratch went to Clint Lamb with a stellar 85 off the stick.

