Sprinkler head the cause of problems at Armada Shopping Centre this morning

3PM UPDATE
A SPRINKLER head that activated was the cause of the flooding that affected some of the shops in the Armada Bathurst Shopping Centre this morning.
A call came through to Fire and Rescue NSW at 10.04am on Thursday, April 11 that an automatic fire alarm had gone off at the centre, according to a spokesperson from Fire and Rescue Media.
At 10.17am, the first arriving truck sent a message that a sprinkler head had activated and there was "extensive flooding", the spokesperson said.
Extra trucks were requested to help with salvage work.
When the Advocate was at the centre just after 11am, two shops on the William Street side of the complex had bunched-up towels outside their doors.
EARLIER
TWO Fire and Rescue trucks and a Hazmat vehicle are in William Street after an incident inside one of the shops in the Armada Shopping Centre.
As of about 11am on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the emergency vehicles are in the centre part of the road and aren't blocking traffic on the busy Bathurst CBD street.
It is not certain what has happened inside of the business, but it appears to involve flooding.
There are bunched-up towels outside two of the stores at the William Street end of the shopping complex, but other shops are operating as normal.
More details surrounding the incident are to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.