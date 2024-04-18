Appointments on Saturdays offer another opportunity for testing | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
THERE are more opportunities for women in the Bathurst area to access free breast screening, with the Bathurst BreastScreen clinic now open Saturdays by appointment.
BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to all women aged over 40 to support the early detection of breast cancer and recommends a screen every two years.
A regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.
Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.
Breast cancer can affect anyone, and while most women who are diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease, it is important to understand what it means to have a family history.
In a very small number of cases, breast cancer can be caused by an inherited faulty gene, and while women with this gene are at an increased risk of breast cancer, developing breast cancer is not a certainty.
Family history becomes important when:
If you are concerned about or don't know your family history, talk with your GP about the need for further tests.
Anyone with breast symptoms should contact their GP or health worker without delay.
An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free and takes less than 20 minutes. BreastScreen has all-female staff and no doctor's referral is needed.
BreastScreen NSW's Bathurst clinic is located at 35 Morrisset Street.
To book, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
Car parking is available at the Bathurst clinic.
