Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Appointments on Saturdays offer another opportunity for testing | Interagency

By Breastscreen Nsw Greater Western Manager Deon Adamson
April 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Appointments on Saturdays offer another opportunity for testing | Interagency
Appointments on Saturdays offer another opportunity for testing | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.