'Very serious assault': Argument led to teen kicking, slapping person in public park

A TEEN who kicked and slapped a person as they were lying on the ground in a park has had his assault described by a magistrate as "brutal".
Eli Bull, 18, of Stack Street, Windradyne, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 to a charge of common assault.
Police documents before the court said Bull and the victim in the matter were walking along William Street at about 2.30am on February 4, 2024 when they were seen arguing and pushing each other.
The pair walked into Machattie Park, followed by four witnesses, who began to record Bull as, police say, he pushed the person twice, causing them to fall to the ground.
Triple-0 was called as Bull got on top of the victim and held them down for around 25 seconds.
As Bull was standing up, the victim tried to kick him away, so Bull turned and kicked their body, according to police.
He then slapped the person in their face as they lay crying on the ground.
Police said they arrived on the scene at around 2.35am and saw the victim lying on their side, saying they couldn't move or breathe without pain.
After the victim was taken to hospital, Bull was arrested and transported to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Bull - who had been drinking that night - admitted to pushing the victim, but couldn't recall anything else, police said.
SOLICITOR James Horsburgh asked the court not to convict his client because "he made a grave decision and regrets it".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis declined, describing the assaults and Bull as "brutal".
"These types of offences take up a huge portion of this court's work. General and specific deterrence looms large," Ms Ellis said.
"It was a very serious assault, which could have been a number of [assault] charges."
Bull was convicted and placed on a community correction order for 18 months with the condition he has no alcohol for the entire period.
He must also do 120 hours of unpaid community service work.
