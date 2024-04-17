Durham Street drive just before midnight ends with man at police station

A LATE-NIGHT drive on a Bathurst street has ended with a criminal conviction for a 50-year-old man.
Jamie Damm, of Dawson Drive, Cowra, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 of driving with drugs in his system.
Police documents before the court said Damm was behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore sedan heading along Durham Street, Bathurst at about 11.30pm on November 22, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
He was asked for his licence and then given a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine, police said.
Damm was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, police said Damm gave a second positive test for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Damm aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
He was fined $2500 and banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.
