Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Durham Street drive just before midnight ends with man at police station

By Court Reporter
Updated April 18 2024 - 8:56am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A LATE-NIGHT drive on a Bathurst street has ended with a criminal conviction for a 50-year-old man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.