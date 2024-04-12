Woman alleged to have been caught with drugs, designer bags to stay in jail

AN ACCUSED drug dealer who is alleged to have been caught with a commercial amount of drugs, cash and designer handbags has been refused bail.
Rachel Coles, 37, of Hamley Street, South Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 by audio-visual link (AVL) from prison to apply for bail.
She has been charged with supplying drugs (commercial), two counts of possessing drugs, having suspected stolen goods, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, and having a prohibited weapon.
Police allege Coles was found on April 8, 2024 at a South Bathurst home with methamphetamine, 11.34 grams of cannabis leaf, GHB, thousands of dollars in cash and a homemade taser.
She is also accused of having five Guess handbags and one Guess wallet, which police suspect to be stolen.
Coles is yet to enter pleas to any of the charges.
POLICE prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess was swift in disputing bail for Coles, noting the amount of drugs she was alleged to have been found with was - according to police - indicative of "an ongoing operation".
Coles' previous supply and eight possession charges were also highlighted as a concern by Srgnt Burgess.
"It goes without saying the community needs protection from [alleged] drug dealers," Srgnt Burgess said.
Coles' Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan put a number of "stringent" bail conditions to the court, such as house arrest, as a way to alleviate any concern held by the court.
But with a "very strong prosecution case" and a high chance of serving jail time for the charges if found guilty, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis refused bail for Coles.
She will return by AVL to Bathurst Local Court on June 12.
