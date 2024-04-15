Bushrangers teammates battle it out in inter-club trial

IT WAS a valuable pre-season hit out for the Bathurst Bushrangers earlier this month, when the women's players participated in an inter-club trial.
Two Bushrangers teams played each other on Saturday, April 6, at George Park 2.
With the season set to get underway later this month, the match was a great way for players to dust off the cobwebs and get some fitness and match experience into them.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the match to grab some photos of the women showing of their skills.
The Bushrangers' women side will get its season underway on Saturday, April 27, when it hosts Orange Tigers at George Park 2.
In the other opening round fixture, Bathurst Giants will head to Dubbo to face the Demons in a grand final rematch at South Dubbo Oval.
The Cowra Blues have the bye.
The senior men's competition will also get underway on the same date.
