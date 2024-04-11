Call for Orange and Bathurst to 'remain together' as major decision nears

A major decision on the future of Bathurst and Orange is set to be announced.
New NSW electorate boundaries are being drawn up for the next federal election - and Calare could be in the firing line.
The seat has repeatedly been flagged for a potential carve up and the Liberal Party proposes dissolving the seat entirely.
Draft plans from the Australian Electoral Commission will be announced "this quarter." Multiple people told the Central Western Daily they believe early May is likely.
"I believe the boundaries of the seat should remain unchanged," incumbent independent Andrew Gee told the CWD this week.
"If the aim of federal redistributions is to make sure the population within seats falls within specific numerical ranges, then it doesn't seem to make sense to change one of the few seats that is currently achieving this.
"My submissions are supported by both the current population numbers plus the projected enrolments, and the Liberal Party's submission suggesting that the seat be split up and abolished is probably more political wishful thinking than anything else."
Sam Farraway is a front runner to take on the incumbent under the National Party banner.
"It's in the interest of Bathurst, Orange and Cabbone that we remain together," he said.
"We're a fast growing region ... One of the determining factors in redistributions should be the community interest of the areas and local government areas within a seat."
