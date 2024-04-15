'Enjoyment and fun is the priority': What Bob wants locals to know about bridge

BOB Dillon knows many people have heard that the game of bridge is "pretty serious stuff".
"An anecdote has it that when somebody complained to her partner that it wasn't a matter of life or death, she got the reply that 'no, it's more important than that'," he says.
"But it needn't be that way."
Mr Dillon - who says he has always been interested in card games - started playing bridge with his wife 20 years ago and formed the Ace In The Hole Bridge Club back in mid-2018.
He describes it as a social bridge club "where enjoyment and fun is the priority when playing this stimulating game".
"Bridge has some similarities to euchre and 500, which many people enjoy playing," he said.
"But it is more complex and rewarding. To fully enjoy the game, introductory lessons are essential."
So why learn to play bridge?
"Well, it's a mentally challenging game so it keeps exercising the brain. Many very elderly players are still razor sharp," Mr Dillon said.
"It is also a very good social activity and has been described as the best antidote for loneliness ever invented."
Mr Dillon provides lessons for learners and early beginners on most Tuesday afternoons.
Even when a person has been playing bridge for years, he says they continue to learn.
And why?
"Because of the way the game is structured, the intricacies and the development of the partnership," he said.
The Ace In The Hole Bridge Club has two playing sessions, Wednesday evenings and Friday mornings at Bathurst Golf Club, as well as the teaching session.
Those who are interested in learning to play or playing are asked to contact Bob Dillon on 0429 784 013.
