Burnout blowout: Man busted driving around on rim after bursting a tyre

A MAN who blew out a tyre and drove around on the vehicle's rim after doing burnouts in a residential area has been found guilty of drink-driving.
Hunter Cole, 32, of Boyd Street, Kelso, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 of mid-range PCA.
Police documents before the court said police were alerted to a car doing burnouts on Limekilns Road, Kelso at about 10.30pm on January 27, 2024 that was being driven without a tyre, causing sparks to fly.
Police said they saw the black Holden Statesman sedan - driven by Cole - moving slowly along Marsden Lane.
Cole was stopped and spoken to by police, who said they found Cole had been drinking and had a "blowout" with his rear tyre.
After giving a positive roadside reading for alcohol, Cole was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
When at the station, police said Cole gave a second reading for alcohol of 0.131.
Police said Cole told them he had three Hollandia beers between 3pm and 10.20pm that night.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Cole aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Cole's two prior drink-driving charges were noted by Ms Ellis, who fined him $1500 for this occasion.
He was also disqualified from driving for nine months, with a two-year interlock period to follow.
