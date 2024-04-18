Man left shattered glass behind him during William Street walk with a trolley

A MAN who used a trolley to shatter business windows in the CBD has been convicted and fined.
Jamie Ercegovic, 45, of Argent Street, Broken Hill, was found guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 10, 2024 of two counts of destroying/damaging property.
Police documents tendered to the court said Ercegovic was walking along William Street in Bathurst at about 10pm on December 9, 2024 when he rammed a trolley into a glass window at the Armada Shopping Centre complex.
Ercegovic kept walking and pushed the trolley with what police described as "great force" into the window of Red Chair Boutique on William Street, shattering the entry, according to police.
Police were notified about the incident and Ercegovic was later spoken to on December 11.
He said he was "wandering around town" that night but declined to comment on the property damage, according to police.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Ercegovic aloud in open court and found it proved in his absence.
He was convicted and fined $800.
