From music to the mud and madness of World War One | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
April 14 2024 - 5:00pm
The Bathurst 20th Battalion Band in Sydney, photographed by Crown Studios.
WITH Anzac Day coming up, it is appropriate to feature a military photo as we remember those men and women who gave their lives in World War One. This week's photograph is of the 20th Battalion Band and was taken at Liverpool in Sydney by Crown Studios, Vice Regal Photographers of Sydney. The photo was presented to their band instructor Sam Lewins, though the date is not known.

In the photo are (back row, left to right) A.J. Mullins, J.R. Morris, E.D. Ballard, M.J. Kain, A. Strange-Mure, J.L. Marsland, V.R. Braddock; (second row, standing) J.T. Brown, L.J. Annesley, R.J. Schulstad, A.G. Rogers, L/Corp M.J. Heraghty, M. McLeod, J.D. Dwyer, P.J. Lawlis, A.B. Hopson; (sitting) J. Osborne, J.A. McNeill, W.H. Langham, F.C. Johnson, band instructor Sam Lewins, bandmaster S. Wood, Corp. E. Lewins, J.T. Symons, W.J. Mullins; (front) R.A. Gordan, D. Jones.

